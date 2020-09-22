GUT FEELING ON PIETRANGELO?

QUESTION: What's your gut feeling for how this ends with Pietrangelo?
BENFRED: If a deal can't be worked out before other free-agent suitors get a chance to make their official pitches, and things seem to be moving in that direction of Pietrangelo going to full-blown free agency, then it's getting hard to imagine Pietrangelo hearing those pitches, some likely for more money, and circling back to take less with the Blues.
If the posturing, and I agree a lot of this seems to be posturing, can have a breakthrough before Pietrangelo goes on the free-agent circuit, maybe there's a solution that keeps him here. The other unknown is the chance Pietrangelo might find out the value he hopes is out there is not, considering the COVID complications all teams are factoring in.
But I do think there will be another team that offers more than the Blues, and he seems more interested to hear those offers than he has let on.
I've been bullish on the notion of both sides figuring out a way to stay, but I'm starting to doubt it after this latest round.
