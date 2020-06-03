HAIL TO THE CHIEF? NOT AT ESPN
0 comments

HAIL TO THE CHIEF? NOT AT ESPN

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Blues pre-season starts

Coach Craig Berube gives instructions during the Blues' first preseason practice of the 2019-2020 season at Centene Community Ice Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: ESPN put out its "Likely Finalists" list for the NHL's major awards, and there's no mention of Craig Berube in the hunt for the Jack Adams Award as the top coach. They bring up Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins for having the best record this season after a long playoff run, but give no love to Chief for guiding his team to the top of its conference with their top scoring threat out almost all season and kicking the Stanley Cup hangover trend. Who are your  Jack Adams finalists?

JT: I agree with you.

On Berube: 1. It's tough to repeat. 2. You could argue that he was still an unproven commodity entering this season with only two years of NHL head-coaching experience prior to taking over last season. 3. He was going with a goalie, Binnington, who had yet to play a full NHL season. 4. He lost one of the league's elite scorers (Tarasenko) in October.

As for my Adams list: 1. John Tortorella in Columbus; 2. Berube (and a very close second in my mind); 3. Mike Sullivan in Pittsburgh.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports