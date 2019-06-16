Subscribe for 99¢
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

Head coach Craig Berube holds up the Stanley Cup during the Blues Stanley Cup victory rally on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Arch grounds in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Craig Berube had the look of the most interim of interim coaches when he replaced Mike Yeo on Nov. 19. But the players responded to his direct approach and played with toughness, physicality and a relentless nature. It took a while for all this to take hold. But when it did, well, you saw what happened.

The coach known as the "Chief" showed a surprising knack for in-game adjustments and when he made lineup or line changes, they almost always clicked. Most notably, his decision to go make Binnington his No. 1 goalie.