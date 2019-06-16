Craig Berube had the look of the most interim of interim coaches when he replaced Mike Yeo on Nov. 19. But the players responded to his direct approach and played with toughness, physicality and a relentless nature. It took a while for all this to take hold. But when it did, well, you saw what happened.
The coach known as the "Chief" showed a surprising knack for in-game adjustments and when he made lineup or line changes, they almost always clicked. Most notably, his decision to go make Binnington his No. 1 goalie.