HAIL TO THE CHIEF
HAIL TO THE CHIEF

Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube looks out on the ice in the first period during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

COMMENT: Craig Berube may be the second coming of Islanders coach Al Arbour. "Chief" is a genius with line combinations and motivating players. Doesn't hurt to have a young version of Ken Dryden in goal.

JT: Berube's message still seems to resonate with the players. He's tough on them, but seems to be fair and honest. Will the message grow stale in a year or two? We'll see.

All the line changes and changes on D-pairings is not an ideal situation for the players, but as long as the team keeps winning, I don't think you'll hear any complaints from the players.

