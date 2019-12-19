HAIL TO THE CHIEF

COMMENT: Craig Berube may be the second coming of Islanders coach Al Arbour. "Chief" is a genius with line combinations and motivating players. Doesn't hurt to have a young version of Ken Dryden in goal.
JT: Berube's message still seems to resonate with the players. He's tough on them, but seems to be fair and honest. Will the message grow stale in a year or two? We'll see.
All the line changes and changes on D-pairings is not an ideal situation for the players, but as long as the team keeps winning, I don't think you'll hear any complaints from the players.