HANDLING THE GOALIES DOWN THE STRETCH

QUESTION: Allen has analytically played better this season and doesn't really seem to have off nights lately. Binnington has the awe of the Stanley Cup and always will, but this feels like it could be a 1A-1B situation down the stretch, right?
TOM T.: I don't know that we'll get to the Elliott-Allen system in terms of parity, but we'll certainly see more of Allen -- for now. It could be two for Binnington, one for Allen, rather than 3 to 1. Allen will get one of these next two games in Canada, after which the Blues have just two back-to-backs the rest of the way.
Barring something big happening, when they get to the playoffs, it will be Binnington's car to drive, until there's a compelling reason for him not to.
Follow-up:
Has anything happened this season to suggest it won't be Binnington and Allen in the net again next year? If anything, the play of Allen in his new role has made me more hopeful for at least one more year of the pair together. Husso's numbers in San Antonio don't scream promotion, but I've been to two Rampage games this year and in those games he received little help.by Chris Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:52:20 PM yesterday ↑0
The Blues would really like to get Husso into an NHL game, but with Binnington and Allen staying healthy, there's no chance of that. They want to see what Husso can do in an NHL game. If there's a reason to deal Allen, it would be because they needed a few million toward the salary cap and that was a way to save the difference between Allen's salary and Husso's. But to reiterate something I've said many times, if the Blues didn't have Jake Allen, they would want someone just like him to be Binnington's backup. With that the case, why not have Jake Allen? I don't think the team is ready just yet to have a Binnington-Husso tandem.