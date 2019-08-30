QUESTION: How does it go for defending Stanley Cup champions these days? Should we expect a massive hangover for our Blues? Or does this group rise above such a simple-minded prediction?
GORDO: Repeating is difficult because the grind of the previous season inevitably catches up to the defending champ the next season. I see this team making the playoff bracket with the help of young guys playing bigger roles and some veterans bouncing back from tough seasons. Once they get into the bracket, they will need some different guys to rise up and make winning plays.
The one advantage this team has over other champions is that it spreads the work among more players, especially up front.