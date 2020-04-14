HARD FOR PETRO TO DEPART?

QUESTION: How would no continuation of the hockey season affect the Alex Pietrangelo negotiations?
BENFRED: I've said from the jump that I think Pietrangelo and the Blues will work something out that keeps him in St. Louis. He's the first captain to win The Cup, and he has strong family ties here, which is even more important to a young family with triplets.
Less money for the NHL means less money for all teams. The ceiling will be lower, but it will still be an even playing field in that sense. I don't think Doug Armstrong lets Pietrangelo get away, and I think it will be hard for Pietrangelo to depart if the Blues' offer is competitive. Just my hunch.
