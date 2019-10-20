GORDO ON BADER: He is a human highlight reel in center field, covering both alleys and making spectacular catches coming in and going back. His 25 defensive runs saved per 1,200 innings led the team. He flashed speed (11 steals) and power (12 homers) while moving in and out of the lineup.
But Bader can't hit sliders. Some remedial midseason hitting in the minors produced a 9-for-25 surge when he returned in August. But otherwise Bader hit .205 for the regular season before going 2 for 12 with six strikeouts in the playoffs.