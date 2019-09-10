Q: Is Andrew Miller's performance to date what the Cardinals envisioned when they signed him?
BenFred: I think the Cardinals had a range of expectations.At the top end of that range was Andrew Miller being the guy who redefined fireman, Swiss Army knife relief, a totally versatile lefty who could come in and get one out if needed, close if needed or go for multiple innings if needed.
At the bottom end of that range was Andrew Miller being the best left-handed reliever the Cardinals could turn to when they needed that matchup, because that matchup is needed a lot in this division.
Miller has pitched more than one inning in an outing just five times this season, and just twice after July.
As the Cardinals made him more of a one-inning and matchup-based pitcher, his results improved. His numbers became sharper by the month from March through July. Things have been a bit shakier over the past month. If he can lock back in and finish strong, I think the Cardinals will be pleased with their first season of Andrew Miller. He hasn't been the force he once was. He has been better than what the Cardinals had before.