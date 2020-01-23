HAS MU’S TALENT PLATEAUED?

QUESTION: This Mizzou team is hard to watch at times. Is this because it’s made up of guys that are still developing at this level or is it really a group of guys that have plateaued?
MATTER: The three sophomores are inconsistent and haven't made enough progress like you might expect in their second year in the program. Mark Smith still has games where he doesn't shoot as well from 3, but it's hard to nitpick a shooter who's making 39 percent of his 3s. That's down to 37 percent in SEC games, which is a drop-off from last year, but still top 15 in the league. Dru Smith had a bad game at Mississippi State but has been pretty consistently good most of the year. Kobe Brown was starting to show signs of an impact player before sitting out the other night.
I circle back to the sophomore class as a source of the inconsistencies. Then throw in the Tilmon factor. It adds up to a roster of guys that aren't very reliable from week to week.