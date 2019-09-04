QUESTION: Did Yadi already miss too much time to have a realistic chance to win his 10th gold glove?
GOOLD: Maybe not. Let's check the standings. Yadier Molina currently has the seventh-most innings caught of any catcher in the National League. He will soon leapfrog Buster Posey for sixth. It's doubtful that he moves into the top five given the catchers above him, but if any of them stop playing or call it a season, then he's got a chance. Realmuto leads with more than 1,000 innings already, and he's a legit contender for the Gold Glove.
Of that top seven or so, however, only Wolters and Molina have as little as one error. Not sure how the voters will take that into account. But I know they do. Coaches and managers vote so they tend to scan those numbers, go on reputation, and look for the running game. Molina is by far the best there: Only 21 attempts against him this season. Twenty-one. He's thrown out seven.
His rep. His play in September. His numbers. He gets in the conversation for sure.