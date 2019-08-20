COMMENT: Cardinals fans as a whole have totally lost faith in Mozeliak. When interviewed, he spins without ever accepting blame for himself. The Post-Dispatch should examine the popularity of Mozeliak within Cardinal Nation.
GOOLD: We could. We could fund a poll that would take into account all corners of Cardinals Nation, and not just the loudest, online ones, and really see what the view is of the team. I imagine it wouldn't be as extreme as you suggest and would be less revealing than you hope. As detailed earlier, the vocal and online group is going to skew negative, and still they sell 3.4 million tickets. There's no real good way to do this unless we do a legit poll like, say, a CNN or Fox News or Quinnipiac would do for a presidential race.
I honestly wonder whether that time and money is better spent covering the team because the only referendum on the front office and this roster that matters is where it finishes in the standings and how strong the farm system is. Would you like a popular general manager, or a winning one? If you want a winning one, then we have a way to measure that without much trouble, and for the past three years the Cardinals have had a winning record, but they have not followed through on their promise to fans, their pledge to fans, their brand. They have not been a playoff team. That's the bar. Meet it.