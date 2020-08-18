You have permission to edit this article.
HAVE THE OPPONENTS FIGURED OUT EDMAN?
HAVE THE OPPONENTS FIGURED OUT EDMAN?

Cardinals White Sox Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his ground ball during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a double-header baseball game Chicago White Sox Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. White Sox's Jose Abreu's fielding error allowed Dexter Fowler to scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

QUESTION: Has the league figured out Tommy Edman?

BENFRED: Expecting Edman to match last year's line (.304/.350/.500) over 92 rookie games was a bit optimistic, and I don't think he will have those numbers this season, but it's too early to assume he won't adapt and evolve. He's still one of just seven guys on the team to hit a home run this season.

Jim Edmonds did a great job on a recent broadcast explaining what he's watched with Edman. Pitchers know he can hit the breaking ball, but that he tends to hunt fastballs early in the count, when it's in the hitter's favor. So, guys who can throw breaking balls for strikes tend to be front-loading Edman's at-bats with breaking stuff to back him into a corner in the count, and then putting him into chase/protect mode instead of damage mode. \

Edman is a very smart player. I think he will adjust to the adjustment, and force a new one from the pitchers. That's baseball.

