HAVE THE OPPONENTS FIGURED OUT EDMAN?

QUESTION: Has the league figured out Tommy Edman?
BENFRED: Expecting Edman to match last year's line (.304/.350/.500) over 92 rookie games was a bit optimistic, and I don't think he will have those numbers this season, but it's too early to assume he won't adapt and evolve. He's still one of just seven guys on the team to hit a home run this season.
Jim Edmonds did a great job on a recent broadcast explaining what he's watched with Edman. Pitchers know he can hit the breaking ball, but that he tends to hunt fastballs early in the count, when it's in the hitter's favor. So, guys who can throw breaking balls for strikes tend to be front-loading Edman's at-bats with breaking stuff to back him into a corner in the count, and then putting him into chase/protect mode instead of damage mode. \
Edman is a very smart player. I think he will adjust to the adjustment, and force a new one from the pitchers. That's baseball.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.