During camp, Binnington didn't have a job — at least not on the "varsity" — and didn't even have a stall in the main locker room at Enterprise Center. In what may have been his only preseason interview, he told the Post-Dispatch that he planned to keep his mouth shut and keep working. It wasn't hard to see the hunger within or detect the chip on his shoulder.
When he finally got his chance in January, he was ready, playing with a swagger his teammates fed off. He remained a man of few words — but, uh, made them count.