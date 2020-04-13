HEALTH AND WORKOUT UPDATES

QUESTION: Any updates on injuries healing, players training, or coaches coaching that you can share?
GOOLD: Miles Mikolas has continued to advance on his throwing program and is close to getting off the mound. Jordan Hicks (above) is scheduled to see a mound at some point in the near future, from what I've been told, unless he already has in the past week. Andrew Miller is cruising along in his work with no setbacks, no issues. Brett Cecil had a personal issue to attend to, and is now a few weeks behind.
Jeff Albert continues to keep up with hitters at a distance. Mike Shildt is in text communication with players, if not calling them. Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong are working out together in Jupiter, Fla. John Gant has been there, too. All players NOT on the 40-man roster have been told to return home.
We're about due for another series of updates from the Cardinals, honestly. Some teams are doing those regularly. Others are not doing them at all.
