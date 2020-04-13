HEALTH AND WORKOUT UPDATES
0 comments

HEALTH AND WORKOUT UPDATES

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Hummel / Hicks

Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks runs through a fielding drill. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Any updates on injuries healing, players training, or coaches coaching that you can share?

GOOLD: Miles Mikolas has continued to advance on his throwing program and is close to getting off the mound. Jordan Hicks (above) is scheduled to see a mound at some point in the near future, from what I've been told, unless he already has in the past week. Andrew Miller is cruising along in his work with no setbacks, no issues. Brett Cecil had a personal issue to attend to, and is now a few weeks behind.

Jeff Albert continues to keep up with hitters at a distance. Mike Shildt is in text communication with players, if not calling them. Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong are working out together in Jupiter, Fla. John Gant has been there, too. All players NOT on the 40-man roster have been told to return home.

We're about due for another series of updates from the Cardinals, honestly. Some teams are doing those regularly. Others are not doing them at all.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports