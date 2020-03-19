HEALTH OF CARDINALS PITCHERS

QUESTION: Why does it seem that the Cardinals pitchers always have health or injury issues spring after spring? Do other clubs have this same issue?
BENFRED: It seems that way because Cardinals fans are laser focused on the Cardinals. Yes, other clubs have the same issues.
Throwing a baseball is not a natural motion. Do it long enough and your arm breaks down. Time off is a must, and returning from that time off is often when problems pop up.
Chris Sale got hurt at Red Sox camp and needs Tommy John surgery. Luis Severino needed Tommy John at Yankees camp. Grifin Canning of the Angels has an elbow problem. Blake Snell is a walking injury concern with the Rays. And so on. Pitchers get hurt.
One massive X-factor for teams during this coronavirus downtime is how they handle their pitchers' schedules, and how they work toward having them ready to roll when Camp 2 comes into the picture.
A lot of pitchers will likely experience arm injuries and setbacks due to this break in their routine. The team that handles it best will get an edge.
The Cardinals have an edge because they have a ton of pitchers, and their depth, already a strength, should be better because guys like Miles Mikolas and Andrew Miller are getting more time to rehab.