HEALTHIER CARDINALS IN 2020?

QUESTION: Last year,. both Ozuna and Carlos Martinez showed up for spring training not physically ready. This year seems to reflect a different culture re: preparedness, with C-Mart, Carpenter and even Brett Cecil seeming to have stepped it up. What brought about the change?
BENFRED: Carpenter's deal last year was that he changed some of his offseason workouts to help spare his shoulder, and he thinks that led to a loss of weight and strength as the season progressed.
Cecil showed up more than ready last year. He had lost so much weight it affected how he pitched. He's in a better place now it seems, but we will see how he pitches.
Martinez had a very clear reason to show up more prepared this spring. The Cardinals hired a competitor this offseason. If he doesn't pitch well, he could lose a rotation spot to Kim, or someone else. But Kim was the clear challenger, and Martinez treated his offseason as such. He's determined to prove he can be a top-shelf starter again, and committed himself to an offseason program that would let him prove it.
Guys toggle with training programs and diets and all sorts of things during the offseason. Some work and some don't. Some become cited as reasons for lack of success when play is disappointing. Sometimes the correlation is fair, and sometimes it's a bit of a reach.
It's so early into spring it's still too early to tell who did it right and who didn't. Example: If Martinez gets hurt tomorrow, he will be questioned about his offseason program. As in, did he overdo it?
We have to see how guys hold up, and perform.