HELPED: ANDREW MILLER

HUMMEL'S TAKE: The lefthanded reliever, troubled this spring by not having a “feel” for the ball, had what he termed a highly encouraging bullpen session the last time he threw before spring training was canceled. By the time the season starts, doctors/experts should have a better idea about what has been bothering him and, most importantly, Miller himself might know and be more at ease.
“He’s going to keep working and throwing and taking advantage of this ‘down’ time,” said manager Mike Shildt on Friday morning.