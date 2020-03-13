HELPED: ANDREW MILLER
0 comments

HELPED: ANDREW MILLER

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Hummel / A. Miller

Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

HUMMEL'S TAKE: The lefthanded reliever, troubled this spring by not having a “feel” for the ball, had what he termed a highly encouraging bullpen session the last time he threw before spring training was canceled. By the time the season starts, doctors/experts should have a better idea about what has been bothering him and, most importantly, Miller himself might know and be more at ease. 

“He’s going to keep working and throwing and taking advantage of this ‘down’ time,” said manager Mike Shildt on Friday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports