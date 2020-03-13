HELPED: BRETT CECIL

HUMMEL'S TAKE: The lefthanded reliever suffered a right hamstring strain on Wednesday as he attempted to cover first base on a ground ball. Shildt said, “It’s fairly significant. It’s not a (full) tear, so that’s encouraging. But it’s going to require multiple weeks of treatment to get him back to close being into baseball activities.”
Cecil will have those multiple weeks to recover and, though he didn’t seem likely to make the club out spring, he has indicated he still has the makings of big-league stuff.