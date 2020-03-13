HELPED: DEXTER FOWLER

HUMMEL'S TAKE: At three for 31 (.097), this spring training doesn’t count in his mind. He can review in the time off whatever tinkering he was trying to do or strategy he was trying to employ this spring and come back with a different plan.
