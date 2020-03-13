HELPED: JORDAN HICKS
0 comments

HELPED: JORDAN HICKS

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Hummel / Hicks

Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks runs through a fielding drill. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

HUMMEL'S TAKE: The longer the Cardinals don’t play, the closer the closer is to pitching. His continued rehab from Tommy John elbow surgery may be a little more difficult to navigate if camps are closed but he’ll miss fewer games.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports