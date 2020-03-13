HELPED: MILES MIKOLAS

HUMMEL'S TAKE: The righthander who won 18 games two seasons ago and half that last year, has missed much of camp to date, because of a flexor tendon strain that required a platelet-rich plasma injection. Mikolas just has begun to play catch but by April he should be able to throw off a mound. Granted, camps officially will be closed then but Mikolas was born here and lives here and surely will be able to find somebody to catch him and maybe even stand in at bat against him. You can tell him to go home, but he is home.
In a second, shortened spring training, he could have a couple of outings against Cardinals hitters and be close to ready.