QUESTION: A lot of chatter this week about the Chargers potentially relocating to either London or St. Louis. Any chance that's in play for the Lou?
BENFRED: Nothing to see here from the St. Louis front. I read a piece from The Athletic that mentioned the Chargers' potential interest and fit in London. It had zero mention of St. Louis. None. And Chargers owner Dean Spanos has since come out and said that report is bogus.
I'll just share what I know: There has been zero, none, zilch, nada discussion between the NFL and St. Louis about the notion of relocating the Chargers here. The only conversation between the league and the area has been in court, as part of the relocation lawsuit that is playing out.
When I tell people to forget about this Chargers stuff, it's because there is nothing to it, not just because I think the NFL is a cartel. If the NFL wants to build a stadium and plant a team here without a dime of public money, I imagine there would be enough support. But I hate to see St. Louis football fans looking silly rooting for an option that is not rooted in reality.
My advice: Stop hoping the NFL comes back. It left. It slandered the sports fans of St. Louis. Turn the page.
Photo: In an October 2010 game at the Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long sacks San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)