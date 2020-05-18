HICKS AS THE CLOSER — OR IS IT CLOSER BY COMMITTEE?

QUESTION: If Jordan Hicks is regularly throwing "bullpen" sessions at home, does that mean he could be ready to close games in July? Or will the Cards go for low-stress situations first and slowly build him up?
GOOLD: The plan was to have him slowly return to the closer role -- leverage spots early in the game, planned outings, protective workload, all of it. The conservative aspects of it are still in play as far as when he's used and how often he's used and stuff, but the roles -- well, those are all up in the air.
Hicks should be available to the Cardinals in mid-July, third week of July, and his role will grow from there. Here's betting the Cardinals and other teams go with a closer by committee just because of how condensed the schedule is likely to be.
Follow-up: Hicks is a diabetic, so is there any additional concern for him, given that diabetes is a complicating factor with COVID-19?
GOOLD: Jordan Hicks has Type 1 Diabetes, and he is in a risk group for COVID-19. The Cardinals' protocols would have to reflect his presence on the team, and you could see them ratcheted up as a result of that.
I spoke to him about this, and he said that he would be taking added precaution as a result -- and he even made sure to be standing 6 feet away from me as he said this, saying that he was serious. And he has remained as much.
