QUESTION: The Cardinals seem to be somewhat high on Lane Thomas. Do you have a high ceiling for him? Does he have the talent level to be a pillar in the lineup for years to come?
GOOLD: I've championed an aggressive ranking in the prospect ranks for Lane Thomas. The Cardinals are high on him, for sure, and that optimism stretches from the analytics that inform the front office to the eyeballs/scouting that inform the major-league coaches. Both sides agree on Thomas' upside.
Pillar of the lineup? I'd preach caution. Contributor, run-creator ... sure. He could be an above-average bat if he's playing center field.
Follow-up: Do outside evaluators have an opinion on which Cardinals outfield prospect is best suited to step into an open spot immediately?
GOOLD: Good question. Scouts I have talked with like Thomas, see Carlson as the star that others do as well, and some are intrigued by the many ways that Arozarena can influence a game, given his speed, his versatility in the field, and the feel he shows for the strike zone.