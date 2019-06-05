QUESTION: Zdeno Chara's injury raises a question. How do NHL teams negotiate the risk/reward strategy of shot blocking? It seems to be a common source of injury, and the Bruins just lost their captain because of it.
BENFRED: If teams and players thought too much about the risk/reward of any important phase of hockey, there would be fewer players and a lot more standing around, and certainly much higher scores. Blocked shots save goals. And in the postseason, a saved goal is worth risking an injury every time.
Some players are more willing to sacrifice the body than others. Some players SHOULD be more willing to sacrifice the body than others. Bruins have been diving in front of Colton Parayko's slapshots this series, and their coach Bruce Cassidy has been applauding that effort, reminding them it hurts to win. The Bruins averaged 12.8 blocks per game in the regular season, and that's up to about 15 per game in the postseason.. The Blues are about the same, in part because they blocked shots more regularly during the regular season.
At this stage, if you can stop a shot on goal, you better get in the way. No matter what happens next. Chara did not dive headfirst into a puck, either. He cut off a puck with his stick, and it bounced up into his face.