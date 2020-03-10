HIGH ON HUDSON

QUESTION: What are you expecting from Dakota Hudson this season? Some of the peripheral numbers are not good, like walk rate and fielding independent pitching. Are these overblown?
BENFRED: I expect him to be better than he was last season, because I think he's going to walk far fewer batters.
The defense behind him is as good as it was last season, and perhaps better based on the upgrade in left field. He's going to get his groundballs -- led the majors in that rate last season -- and he's shown a better knack for punching guys out this spring.
I'm big on Hudson's 2020. He’s a 25-year-old coming off his first full season as a starter. He’s healthy. He’s motivated to be better.
Groundball, weak-contact guys often wind up on the wrong side of certain stats.
If Hudson can cut back on the walks, which he led the majors in last season, he will be better.