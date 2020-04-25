Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2020
A first-team All-Metro selection after her sophomore and junior seasons. Korak finished an area-best 30th in the Illinois Class 3A state meet in 2017 with a time of 17:35 that ranks 12th-best in the decade for area runners at the state meet. She also was 92nd at state as a junior after repeating as champion at the Southwestern Conference and regional meets. Missed senior season because of injury. Signed to run at the NCAA Division I level for Xavier.
