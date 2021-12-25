2021 Fall All-Metro First Team Player Skeleton
All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year: Burden, Coleman shared a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight
Luther Burden III of East St. Louis and Kevin Coleman Jr. of St. Mary's are the All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year.
All-Metro football defensive player of the year: East St. Louis’ Pride Jr. leaves opponents shaking their heads
East St. Louis senior cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive player of the year.
All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Gibbs pushes through knee injury to keep Fort Zumwalt South on top
Fort Zumwalt South senior Karson Gibbs is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year.
Eureka senior Madison Scheer is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year.
All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: SLUH's Scharff caps spectacular career with memorable final state meet
SLUH senior Cooper Scharff is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys swimmer of the year. He closed his career with six state titles.
All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year: Lind left it all on the course in championship season for Lutheran St. Charles
Lutheran St. Charles senior Caleb Lind is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year.
The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Coleman had 37 receptions for 985 yards and 17 touchdowns this season to close his electric four-year varsity care…
A four-year varsity stalwart, the 6-foot and 220-pound Hagan made 130 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and an interception. A Class 5 fi…
The Kahoks were a force and Reiniger was one of the key reasons for that as he chimed in with 18 goals and seven assists to earn recognition a…
The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound cornerback put opponents on an island. Made 82 tackles and three interceptions for a Flyers defense that was by fa…