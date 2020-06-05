All-Decade baseball pitching spotlight: Howard has thrived on the big stage since his days at SLUH

Brian Howard has been given a few nicknames over the years. One personifies Howard best when he toes the rubber.
Known as "Big Game Howie" in Fort Worth, Texas, the 6-foot-9 right-handed pitcher always has wanted to be where the lights shine brightest.
The nickname was coined when he wore purple and white and pitched for TCU. But for Howard, everything he's earned and worked for started while he wore blue and white at St. Louis University High.
"I guess it's just part of who I am," said Howard, a 2013 SLUH graduate who now pitches in the Oakland Athletics' minor-league system after getting drafted in 2017. "I like that added pressure. I like being able to go against the tall odds, the more pressure the better."
A first-team pitcher on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade baseball team, Howard was hard to beat during his final season as a Jr. Billiken.
The 2013 All-Metro pitcher of the year went 8-2 as a senior, struck out 89 in 70 innings and posted a staggering 0.60 earned run average. Also that season, Howard was 4-0 in one-run games — all complete games — and earned a pair of two-inning saves in one-run victories, highlighted by one in a Class 5 sectional.
In his three-year career at SLUH, he went 25-4 with 15 complete games and struck out 195 batters.
"By the time he was a senior, he was very dominant and was one you didn't look forward to facing," Vianney coach Scott Brown said. "Not only did he have good stuff, he learned how to command it. He had enough nastiness and wildness that people were always on their toes against him."
Howard went 8-2 in 12 Metro Catholic Conference games for SLUH, striking out 102 while allowing 16 runs in 62 2/3 innings.
He was especially good against Brown's Golden Griffins on May 7, 2013, when he tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Vianney only mustered two hits off Howard in a 1-0 loss.
"He just completely dominated the whole game," Brown said. "He really showed that glimpse of a pitcher he'd eventually become. When he was on, he was hard. He proved it in college when things were on the line. He seemed to step it up quite a bit."
Before getting picked in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, Howard showcased his talents on the college stage for TCU.
Facing elimination in the 2017 NCAA College World Series, the Horned Frogs turned to Howard, then a senior, who threw seven dominant innings. He struck out a career-high 12 batters and only allowed one run as the Horned Frogs beat Texas A&M 4-1 before falling to eventual national champion Florida 3-0 one game shy of the championship series.
Howard was a perfect 6-0 on the hill in postseason games for TCU.
"That started at SLUH and it carried on where the postseason games mean just a little more and you want to do anything you can to keep the season alive," Howard said.
Steve Nicollerat, who coached at SLUH for 39 seasons, watched Howard start to blossom into the player he is now.
Nicollerat, who racked up 634 wins leading the Jr. Billikens, knew he had a special arm when he inserted Howard into the Jr. Billikens' rotation as a sophomore.
"I never had a sophomore, ever, in my 39 years win 10 games, except for Brian Howard," Nicollerat said. "In his mind, maybe he wanted to prove his worth. Having Sasha (Kuebel) there, that's a really high bar for anybody, let alone a sophomore. Brian always seemed to step up when needed, as evidenced in his College World Series."
Kuebel, the 2011 All-Metro pitcher of the year and the leader of the staff at that time, embraced the sophomore.
"Sasha was great to me. All the seniors were great to me," Howard said. "I just kind of stepped right in like I deserved to be there."
SLUH's 2011 squad was 24-0 before it ran into Francis Howell in a Class 4 quarterfinal. The Jr. Billikens lost 12-3 in a game where Howard did not pitch and the Vikings went on to beat Liberty-KC 10-5 to capture the state title.
The Jr. Billikens advanced to the state quarterfinals from 2011-13 with Howard in the rotation, posting a combined 64-17 record those seasons.
"Sasha and Brian was a great combination," Nicollerat said. "Sasha was a clutch pitcher just like Brian. Sasha was also an impact player with his bat. He may have been one of the top five hitters I've ever had. Brian was just a phenomenal pitcher. To have them overlap, those were very good years."
Added Howard, "There were a ton of good guys in the St. Louis area and we competed with each other. It was a fun time to be a baseball player in St. Louis."
Howard continues to take his game to the next level now seven years removed from high school.
Since being drafted by Oakland 231st overall in 2017, Howard has spent time in the Athletics' farm system. He split time between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season, posting an 8-9 record with a 4.30 ERA. He threw 144 1/3 innings and struck out 134. According to MLB's 2020 prospect watch, Howard is the 26th-ranked prospect in Oakland's system.
Howard was invited to Oakland's spring training camp in February before the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold.
While the future is uncertain, Howard is ready for his chance to step onto the biggest stage. He said he's been staying in shape in Fort Worth waiting on the 2020 season to begin.
"I'm just grateful to be in this situation," Howard said. "I followed a good path. I went to one of the best high schools in the country and the best college in the country and now I'm in pro ball chasing my dream. Every stepping stone has been incredible and I'm really excited to see where the rest of my career takes me."
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM PITCHERS
Pitcher of the decade: Luke Mann, Vianney
Graduation year: 2018
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Mann did it all for the Golden Griffins. The 2018 All-Metro and Missouri Gatorade player of the year posted a perfect 10-0 record on the mound that season as Vianney marched to the Class 5 state championship. In a team-high 70 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 102 batters and posted a 1.09 ERA as a senior. He had a .88 WHIP and limited opponents to a .163 batting average with four complete games. During his career at Vianney, he collected 30 wins, struck out 283 batters and tossed 10 complete games. He also hit .513 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI in his senior campaign. Now plays for the University of Missouri.
P: Brian Howard, SLUH
Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro pitcher of the year was a stalwart for the Billikens. Howard picked up eight wins on the mound as a senior and posted a staggering .60 ERA in 70 innings while striking out 89. In three seasons, he posted a 25-4 record with 195 strikeouts, only walking 51. As a sophomore, he was a perfect 10-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Helped SLUH reach the state quarterfinal round three successive seasons. Before being drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics, Howard recorded a 26-5 record and a 3.46 ERA for TCU. In 2019, Howard was 8-9 with 144 1/3 innings pitched for the Athletics' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
P: Bryan Hudson, Alton
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Hudson compiled a 10-2 record with six complete games during his senior season. He also punched out 152 batters, posted a .50 ERA and a .900 WHIP. A three-year starter for Alton, he picked up 25 wins on the mound, a collective 1.06 ERA, threw 13 complete games and struck out 322 batters over three seasons. In addition to his pitching prowess, the 6-foot-8 southpaw was a force at the plate, batting .436 with a .782 slugging percentage and 49 RBI his senior season. Hudson was drafted in the third round in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs and has spent four seasons in their minor league system.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM PITCHERS
P: Daniel Lloyd, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro pitcher of the year was 19-0 for the Tigers in his two-year career. As a senior, he posted a 10-0 record with a .57 earned run average and struck out 61. His .92 WHIP and two complete games helped guide the Tigers to a 35-2 record and the Class 4A sectional semifinal round in 2015. As a junior, Lloyd was 9-0 with 69 strikeouts and a .71 ERA. Went on to pitch for Parkway College and Southeast Missouri State.
P: Ben Lovell, Westminster
Graduation year: 2013
Lovell was a big reason why Westminster won four consecutive state championships. He started and won both the 2011 and 2012 state championship games in Class 3 and earned a three-inning save in 2013's Class 4 title game. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection in 2012 and 2013. Lovell posted a 29-1 record, struck out 214 batters, picked up 11 complete games and held an earned run average under 2.00 all three seasons — going 19-0 his last two seasons. Went on to pitch at Belmont and Maryville.
P: Trevor Richards, Mater Dei
Graduation year: 2011
The future major-league pitcher showed off his all-around game at Mater Dei before heading off to the pros. Richards, a 2011 first-team All-Metro selection, went 9-1 as a senior for the Knights with a 1.07 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched. He also collected 92 strikeouts and only walked 11 with a 0.68 WHIP. Pitched four seasons for NCAA Division II Drury University, then for the Gateway Grizzlies in the independent Frontier League before getting signed by the Miami Marlins in 2016. Richards made his major-league debut in 2018 with the Marlins and now pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays after a 2019 trade.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM PITCHERS
P: Tanner Houck, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2014
A future first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, Houck showed a glimpse of what he would become at Collinsville. Houck was a third-team All-Metro selection after his senior campaign, where he went 6-3 on the mound with 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. He also threw seven complete games and posted a 1.72 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP for the Kahoks. After three seasons at the University of Missouri, Houck was the 24th overall selection in the 2017 Major League draft. He was promoted to the Triple-A roster in 2019. Houck originally was drafted out of high school in the 12th round by Toronto but opted to attend Mizzou.
P: Jordan Smith, Westminster
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro pitcher of the year helped throw Westminster to its fourth consecutive state championship as a senior, the program's most recent title. During that campaign, Smith went a perfect 10-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 71 batters while allowing opponents to just a .151 batting average. Also batted .440 with 29 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
P: Devin Williams, Hazelwood West
Graduation year: 2013
A second-round draft pick out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2013 Major League draft, Williams showed off his stuff while at Hazelwood West. A first-team All-Metro selection after his senior season, when he was 6-2 on the hill with a 1.15 earned run average in 55 innings pitched. He also threw five complete games while striking out 101 batters and only walking 28. Also batted .380 with three home runs and 19 RBI for a district championship team. He was the highest area draft pick out of high school in the decade. Made his MLB debut on August 7, 2019, with the Brewers.
