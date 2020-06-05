You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade baseball pitching spotlight: Howard has thrived on the big stage since his days at SLUH
From the All-Decade baseball: pitchers series
Brian Howard has been given a few nicknames over the years. One personifies Howard best when he toes the rubber.

Known as "Big Game Howie" in Fort Worth, Texas, the 6-foot-9 right-handed pitcher always has wanted to be where the lights shine brightest.

The nickname was coined when he wore purple and white and pitched for TCU. But for Howard, everything he's earned and worked for started while he wore blue and white at St. Louis University High.

"I guess it's just part of who I am," said Howard, a 2013 SLUH graduate who now pitches in the Oakland Athletics' minor-league system after getting drafted in 2017. "I like that added pressure. I like being able to go against the tall odds, the more pressure the better."

A first-team pitcher on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade baseball team, Howard was hard to beat during his final season as a Jr. Billiken.

The 2013 All-Metro pitcher of the year went 8-2 as a senior, struck out 89 in 70 innings and posted a staggering 0.60 earned run average. Also that season, Howard was 4-0 in one-run games — all complete games — and earned a pair of two-inning saves in one-run victories, highlighted by one in a Class 5 sectional. 

In his three-year career at SLUH, he went 25-4 with 15 complete games and struck out 195 batters. 

"By the time he was a senior, he was very dominant and was one you didn't look forward to facing," Vianney coach Scott Brown said. "Not only did he have good stuff, he learned how to command it. He had enough nastiness and wildness that people were always on their toes against him."

Howard went 8-2 in 12 Metro Catholic Conference games for SLUH, striking out 102 while allowing 16 runs in 62 2/3 innings.

He was especially good against Brown's Golden Griffins on May 7, 2013, when he tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Vianney only mustered two hits off Howard in a 1-0 loss. 

"He just completely dominated the whole game," Brown said. "He really showed that glimpse of a pitcher he'd eventually become. When he was on, he was hard. He proved it in college when things were on the line. He seemed to step it up quite a bit."

NCAA Missouri St TCU Baseball

Jim Cowsert, Fort Worth Star-Telegram via AP

Former SLUH standout Brian Howard went on to showcase his talents at Texas Christian University. He led the nation with 19 starts as a senior in 2017, posted a 3.77 ERA and led the Horned Frogs with 113 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched. Howard, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB draft, was a perfect 6-0 in postseason games for TCU. 

Before getting picked in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, Howard showcased his talents on the college stage for TCU.

Facing elimination in the 2017 NCAA College World Series, the Horned Frogs turned to Howard, then a senior, who threw seven dominant innings. He struck out a career-high 12 batters and only allowed one run as the Horned Frogs beat Texas A&M 4-1 before falling to eventual national champion Florida 3-0 one game shy of the championship series. 

Howard was a perfect 6-0 on the hill in postseason games for TCU.

"That started at SLUH and it carried on where the postseason games mean just a little more and you want to do anything you can to keep the season alive," Howard said.

Steve Nicollerat, who coached at SLUH for 39 seasons, watched Howard start to blossom into the player he is now.

Nicollerat, who racked up 634 wins leading the Jr. Billikens, knew he had a special arm when he inserted Howard into the Jr. Billikens' rotation as a sophomore.

"I never had a sophomore, ever, in my 39 years win 10 games, except for Brian Howard," Nicollerat said. "In his mind, maybe he wanted to prove his worth. Having Sasha (Kuebel) there, that's a really high bar for anybody, let alone a sophomore. Brian always seemed to step up when needed, as evidenced in his College World Series."

Kuebel, the 2011 All-Metro pitcher of the year and the leader of the staff at that time, embraced the sophomore.

"Sasha was great to me. All the seniors were great to me," Howard said. "I just kind of stepped right in like I deserved to be there."

SLUH's 2011 squad was 24-0 before it ran into Francis Howell in a Class 4 quarterfinal. The Jr. Billikens lost 12-3 in a game where Howard did not pitch and the Vikings went on to beat Liberty-KC 10-5 to capture the state title.

The Jr. Billikens advanced to the state quarterfinals from 2011-13 with Howard in the rotation, posting a combined 64-17 record those seasons.

"Sasha and Brian was a great combination," Nicollerat said. "Sasha was a clutch pitcher just like Brian. Sasha was also an impact player with his bat. He may have been one of the top five hitters I've ever had. Brian was just a phenomenal pitcher. To have them overlap, those were very good years."

Added Howard, "There were a ton of good guys in the St. Louis area and we competed with each other. It was a fun time to be a baseball player in St. Louis."

Howard continues to take his game to the next level now seven years removed from high school. 

Since being drafted by Oakland 231st overall in 2017, Howard has spent time in the Athletics' farm system. He split time between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season, posting an 8-9 record with a 4.30 ERA. He threw 144 1/3 innings and struck out 134. According to MLB's 2020 prospect watch, Howard is the 26th-ranked prospect in Oakland's system. 

Howard was invited to Oakland's spring training camp in February before the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold.

While the future is uncertain, Howard is ready for his chance to step onto the biggest stage. He said he's been staying in shape in Fort Worth waiting on the 2020 season to begin.

"I'm just grateful to be in this situation," Howard said. "I followed a good path. I went to one of the best high schools in the country and the best college in the country and now I'm in pro ball chasing my dream. Every stepping stone has been incredible and I'm really excited to see where the rest of my career takes me."

