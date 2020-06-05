All-Decade baseball pitching spotlight: Howard has thrived on the big stage since his days at SLUH

In his three-year career at SLUH, he went 25-4 with 15 complete games and struck out 195 batters.

"By the time he was a senior, he was very dominant and was one you didn't look forward to facing," Vianney coach Scott Brown said. "Not only did he have good stuff, he learned how to command it. He had enough nastiness and wildness that people were always on their toes against him."

Howard went 8-2 in 12 Metro Catholic Conference games for SLUH, striking out 102 while allowing 16 runs in 62 2/3 innings.

He was especially good against Brown's Golden Griffins on May 7, 2013, when he tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Vianney only mustered two hits off Howard in a 1-0 loss.

"He just completely dominated the whole game," Brown said. "He really showed that glimpse of a pitcher he'd eventually become. When he was on, he was hard. He proved it in college when things were on the line. He seemed to step it up quite a bit."

Before getting picked in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, Howard showcased his talents on the college stage for TCU.