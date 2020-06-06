All-Decade baseball spotlight: Westminster's Matheny chose baseball over hockey

The thought still pops up in Tate Matheny’s mind from time to time.
A talented outfielder in the Boston Red Sox organization, he was once an outstanding hockey player on the club and high school levels.
And for a while, he felt like a hockey career was his calling.
So while watching the Blues charge to the Stanley Cup crown last year, he couldn’t help but run a few what-ifs through his mind.
But eventually, Matheny would smile, content that he made the right decision.
“I don’t think I could be playing at that level,” he said. “But it looked like fun.”
Matheny, the son of former major league catcher and St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, is well on the way to following in his father’s footsteps.
Tate, who helped Westminster to back-to-back Class 3 state titles in 2011 and 2012, has slowly risen up the Red Sox chain and was likely headed to Triple-A Pawtucket this spring after playing a handful of games with the parent club in spring training.
His sojourn into baseball has been an eventful one, so exciting that he has no regrets about missing out on a potential hockey career.
For a brief time, Tate was one of the top young skaters in the area. He led the Mid-States Club Hockey Association with a whopping 74 goals and 42 assists in his junior campaign at Westminster, including 19 hat tricks to help the Wildcats to a 21-5 season.
He also stood out on the club level for the Triple-A Jr. Blues.
“For a while, he actually chose hockey over baseball,” Mike recalled. “That was the direction he was headed.”
But Tate changed his mind after realizing the advantages that baseball provided.
“Having a dad that played at the highest level, I had to take a advantage of that,” Tate said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. It was something I had to take advantage of."
Mike made it a point to explain all the options to his son.
“I didn’t try to influence him either way,” Mike said. “It came down to which sport he had the most passion for. It was a grown-up decision and we wanted to make sure he fully thought it through.”
Tate’s career exploded once he put all of his efforts into baseball. His senior season at Westminster still remains one of the most impressive campaigns in state history. He led the St. Louis-area in eight of 13 offensive categories including batting average (.610), home runs (11), RBI (51), runs scored (60), slugging percentage (1.260) and on-base percentage (.705). He hit safely in 25 of the last 26 games and put together hitting streaks of 16 and 10 games.
Tate is the Post-Dispatch baseball player of the decade.
“They just couldn’t get him out,” recalled Westminster coach Rich Van Gilst said. “He was unstoppable.”
Tate, the 2012 All-Metro player of the year, and a talent-rich pitching staff led by Ben Lovell (10-0), an All-Decade baseball second-team selection, and Davis Vanderslice (8-0) helped the Wildcats to a 29-3 mark and their second successive crown.
“When I look back at it, I never realized at the time how much fun it was to be a part of that team,” Tate said. “We had trips to Florida where we all just bonded and had fun together every minute. Sometimes, you don’t always remember a game, or a moment, but you remember the fun you had playing the game with the guys that were your friends.”
Tate hit .505 as junior with a team-best 10 home runs and 54 RBI as the Wildcats won the school's first team championships.
Those back-to-back title seasons set the stage for a run of four successive championships.
And Tate helped get the ball rolling.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a kid work as hard as he did,” Van Gilst said. “From when he was a freshman to when he left, he never let down.”
Van Gilst rarely used freshman on the varsity level, but he was forced to break that rule when Tate came onto the scene in 2009. He remembers a young player trying his best to make an impression.
“He’d dive after balls all over the place in batting practice,” Van Gilst said. “I told him, 'Save that for the game.’ He just told me that he had to keep doing it because he wanted a starting spot. I had to get him in there.”
The Wildcats compiled a 97-26 mark during Tate's tenure. He served as the leader of one of the best four-year runs in state history.
"He made everyone around him so much better," said Westminster outfielder Jacob Buffa, a teammate, friend and 2012 graduate. "He set the bar so high for himself and made it high for the rest of us, too."
Buffa started in left field, alongside Tate in center.
"Any ball hit, I'd just look at him and say, 'Go get it,'" Buffa said. "And he did."
Tate left Westminster with almost every offensive record imaginable. He went on to a successful career at Missouri State before he was drafted by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2015 free agent draft.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder possesses strong defensive skills and is coming off a solid offensive year at Double-A Portland where he hit .240 with a pro career high eight homers.
“I think I’m about where I should be right now,” Matheny said. “I'd like to be hitting better, I’m working on that."
Tate was assigned to the parent club on Feb. 23 and spent three weeks in spring training, appearing in six games.
He said he can remember hanging around his father during Mike’s playing and managerial days with Cardinals. Conversations with players like Jim Edmonds and Matt Carpenter helped shape his career.
“I would just sit around and listen,” said Tate, the eldest of five athletic siblings. “Just let everyone else do the talking. That’s how you learn.”
For now, Tate’s career remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. A scratch golfer, he stays in shape by working out on a daily basis.
Tate has faced off against his father once before — in a spring training game between the Cardinals and Red Sox in February of 2018. But his dream is to make the big league roster and play against his father, who was named manager of the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 31, 2019.
“That would be something," he said.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
Player of the decade: Tate Matheny, OF, Westminster
Graduation year: 2012
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection and one of the area's best hitters of the decade, Matheny was the 2012 All-Metro player of the year after posting a .610 batting average, a .705 on-base percentage and a 1.260 slugging percentage as the Wildcats won their second of four consecutive state championships. He had 11 home runs, 11 triples, 10 doubles and totaled 51 RBI with 25 stolen bases as a senior. Hit .526 with 156 RBI and 27 home runs over four seasons. Son of Mike Matheny, manager of the Cardinals from 2012-18 and now with the Kansas City Royals, Tate was drafted in the fourth round by the Boston Red Sox after playing three seasons for Missouri State and reached Triple-A Pawtucket last season.
C: Nic Perkins, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro player of the year, Perkins was a part of three Francis Howell squads to play in a state final and was behind the plate as the Vikings captured the 2013 Class 5 title. Perkins hit .483 with a .742 slugging percentage and had 58 RBI during his senior as the Vikings finished second in Class 5. Perkins hit 16 home runs and had 118 RBI during his career with Francis Howell. He played two seasons at the University of Mississippi and transferred to Drury University before he was drafted in the 28th round by the Washington Nationals. He has played three seasons in the Nationals' minor-league system.
IF: Drake Westcott, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2020
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection and a Louisville signee, Westcott was one of the area's most feared and consistent hitters in the latter part of the decade. The first baseman homered nine times as a junior and had 39 RBI to help Edwardsville win the Class 4A state championship in 2019, the program's first since 1998. Westcott had a .435 batting average, .887 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 39 RBI as a freshman when the Tigers finished second in Class 4A in 2017. He followed that up by hitting .510 with 35 runs, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI as a sophomore.
IF: William DuPont, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2012
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, DuPont posted a .404 batting average with 43 runs scored as a senior. The slick-fielding infielder also smashed four home runs and had 21 RBI as a senior. As a junior, DuPont was even better. He hit .528, slugged .876, slammed six home runs, had 35 RBI and stole 25 bases. After his senior season, DuPont was drafted in the 16th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. After three years in the minors for Toronto and Houston, DuPont elected to attend the University of Illinois to play football in 2017.
IF: Shane Benes, Westminster
Graduation year: 2014
A two-time All-Metro selection and standout shortstop, Benes helped the Wildcats win three state titles as part of its four-peat run from 2011-14. A knee injury he suffered in basketball kept him from playing as a senior in 2014, when Westminster captured its fourth consecutive title. Son of former major-league pitcher Andy Benes, Shane hit .417 as a junior with a .878 slugging percentage. He also scored 46 runs, hit 11 home runs with 16 doubles and collected 37 RBI. As a sophomore, his 49 RBI were second in the area to only 2012 All-Metro player of the year and teammate Tate Matheny's 51. Played for the University of Missouri, Drury and St. Louis University.
IF: Brett Graves, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year hit better than .440 three times and was the ace of Howell's pitching staff on its Class 4 state championship team that season. Also a shortstop, Graves batted .441 with a .712 slugging percentage, 45 runs, six home runs and 35 RBI as a senior. He posted a 9-1 pitching record with a 1.95 ERA in 61 innings with 70 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. Graves hit .477, slugged .633 and had 26 RBI as a junior. After playing at the University of Missouri, he was selected in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Oakland Athletics and was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2018. Graves made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Marlins and pitched for two of their minor-league affiliates in 2019.
OF: Ryan Perkins, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2016
A three-time All-Metro selection, Perkins helped lead the Vikings to the Class 5 state championship his senior season. He hit .376 and slugged .693 as a senior for the Vikings. Perkins scored 22 times, hit five home runs and totaled 43 RBI. As a junior, he hit .495, slugged .703 with 36 runs scored. In four seasons at Murray State, Perkins hit .269, scored 144 runs, hit 34 home runs and had 129 RBI in 183 games (174 starts).
OF: Bradley Harrison, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro player of the year had a .402 batting average and slugged .732 as O'Fallon won 33 games during his senior season with a super-sectional appearance. He led the Panthers with 35 RBI, six home runs and 12 doubles. He also was 12-0 as a pitcher in 89 2/3 innings with a .47 ERA, threw 11 complete games and struck out 124 batters. Harrison batted better than .400 in three consecutive seasons, scored 108 times, totaled 121 RBI and hit 15 home runs. The 6-foot-4 left-hander pitched four seasons for SIU Carbondale. He had an 8-9 record in 27 starts and threw 171 2/3 innings for the Salukis.
UT: Sasha Kuebel, SLUH
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro pitcher of the year, Kuebel went 6-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts. He also posted a .473 batting average, slugged .689 and scored 19 runs. He also hit two home runs and had 31 RBI as the Jr. Billikens reached the Class 4 quarterfinals. He posted a .360-plus batting average over three seasons and finished his career with 102 RBI and nine home runs. Kuebel went 14-13 in three years at the University of Iowa. He was drafted in the 38th round by the Cardinals in 2014 and played three seasons in the minors.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
C: Brent Gibbs, Alton
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time All-Metro selection, Gibbs hit .412 with a .586 on-base percentage and .686 slugging percentage. His 20 doubles set a school record in 2013, and he added 33 RBI and 32 runs scored as Alton reached the Class 4A Bloomington Sectional title game. Gibbs hit .489 with 42 RBI and 31 runs scored as a sophomore. Gibbs played two seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system before announcing his retirement in 2018 due to injuries.
IF: Hayden Juenger, Collinsville/O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2018
Juenger, who started his high school career at Collinsville and transferred to O'Fallon for the 2017 season, was the 2018 All-Metro pitcher of the year and also played third base. He helped O'Fallon set a program record with 35 wins in 2018, when it reached a Class 4A super-sectional. Juenger hit .430 with three home runs and 33 RBI as a senior for the Panthers. That season he also posted a 9-1 record with a 1.55 ERA and struck out 75 batters in 54 1/3 innings. Made 26 pitching appearances as a freshman in 2019 for Missouri State.
IF: Keaton Wright, Triad
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Wright helped the Knights finish third in Class 3A in 2012. As a senior in 2013, he hit .424 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI. A four-year starter and first baseman, he hit better than .400 his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns and totaled 118 runs scored, 55 doubles and 152 RBI. He is the career leader in walks at SIU Edwardsville (114), seventh in hits (231), fourth in home runs (26) and 11th in doubles (46). He posted a career batting average of .321 at SIUE.
IF: Kevin Graham, Westminster
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection as a junior and senior. The third baseman posted a .417 batting average with a .528 on-base percentage and .786 slugging percentage in 2018. He also scored 50 runs, hit nine home runs and had 52 RBI. Was a freshman All-American for the University of Mississippi after hitting .250 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 2019.
IF: Michael Wielansky, Ladue
Graduation year: 2015
The shortstop had a breakout campaign in 2015 when he hit .642, posted a .688 on-base percentage and slugged 1.012. He scored 24 times and collected 32 RBI. The 6-foot-2 infielder played at NCAA Division III College of Wooster before being drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Houston Astros in 2018. In two seasons with Tri-City and Quad Cities, he hit .234 with a .344 slugging percentage and 38 RBI.
OF: Cameron Touchette, Columbia
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Touchette hit better than .525 in both his junior and senior seasons. In 2016, he had a .534 average with 29 runs scored, eight doubles and 23 RBI. As a junior, he hit .556 with 40 runs scored, 24 RBI and 46 stolen bases. Played two seasons at John A. Logan and then was a second-team all-conference outfielder in 2019 at Kent State after hitting .345 with 27 RBI and 19 stolen bases.
OF: Matt Vierling, CBC
Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Vierling hit .451 with a .699 slugging percentage, 31 runs scored, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the Class 5 state champions. He also was 8-0 as a pitcher that season, including a victory in the state semifinals. Vierling scored 98 runs, hit 41 doubles, 10 home runs and had 91 RBI with 29 stolen bases in his career. While at Notre Dame, he had a .300 batting average with 23 home runs before being drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. He has played two seasons in the minors.
OF: Jordan McFarland, Waterloo/Gibault
Graduation year: 2016
McFarland played three seasons at Gibault, then transferred to rival Waterloo in 2016 and helped the Bulldogs make a Class 3A sectional final appearance. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, McFarland hit .500, with six home runs and 31 RBI that season. As a junior, he hit .427 with 42 RBI for Gibault. McFarland played three years at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Missouri State ahead of the 2020 season. As a Razorback, he hit .276 in 98 career games.
UT: DJ Stewart, Westminster
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 All-Metro player of the year, Stewart batted .409 with a .511 on-base percentage and a .591 slugging percentage. He scored 37 runs and 35 RBI with 15 stolen bases as Westminster finished third in Class 4. The hard-throwing Stewart also posted an 8-1 pitching record with a .53 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched. Stewart was drafted out of high school in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies and has spent three years in their minor-league system.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
C: Jake Henson, Francis Howell Central
Graduation year: 2012
A two-time All-Metro selection, Henson batted .398 with a .763 slugging percentage as a senior. He had 12 doubles with six home runs and drove in 25 runs. Henson batted better than .400 during his sophomore and junior seasons and finished his career with 14 home runs, 35 doubles and 118 RBI. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 21st round of the 2015 draft after hitting .293 with 72 RBI in three years at St. Louis University.
IF: Matt Brown, Vianney
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time All-Metro selection, Brown hit .392 with a .735 slugging percentage as a senior and was the Metro Catholic Conference's player of the year that season. The third baseman finished with 111 RBI, 21 home runs, 130 runs scored and 37 doubles in four seasons with the Golden Griffins, which included a third-place finish in Class 4 in 2011. Played two seasons each at Jefferson College and Missouri State. Brown hit .241 with 44 runs scored, 14 home runs and 44 RBI in his senior season with Missouri State.
IF: Drew Curtis, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2013
A utility infielder, Curtis was a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. A three-year starter for the winningest program in Illinois history, Curtis had a .396 batting average, a .757 slugging percentage and 37 runs scored as a senior. He finished with 117 RBI, 21 home runs, 99 runs scored and 28 doubles before playing at St. Louis University.
IF: Calvin Munson, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2013
Munson was the 2013 All-Metro player of the year and also was a force on the gridiron. He batted .434 with a .796 slugging percentage for the 2013 Class 5 state champion Vikings. Munson also scored 38 runs, had 46 RBI and hit nine home runs before being selected in the 31st round by the Cardinals. Munson chose a football career instead and played at San Diego State. He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and then signed with Miami in December and played in two games for the Dolphins last season.
IF: Brendan DePoy, Columbia
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, DePoy hit .577 as a senior with a .990 slugging percentage. He scored 31 times, had 24 doubles and 38 RBI. He hit .537 with a .863 slugging percentage and 34 RBI as a junior. DePoy, who played at Rhodes College, finished his high school career with 100 RBI, 10 home runs, 49 doubles and 90 runs scored.
OF: Eli Dilday, O'Fallon Christian/Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2014
Dilday began his career at O'Fallon Christian in 2011 and transferred to Francis Howell before the 2013 season. He hit better than .400 all four seasons and finished with 54 doubles, 13 triples, 20 home runs and 164 RBI. Played one year at the University of Nebraska and ended his career at the University of Central Missouri.
OF: Danny Holst, Parkway South
Graduation year: 2012
A two-time first-team selection, Holst was the steady force in the lineup for Parkway South. For three seasons, Holst held a batting average of better than .450 and hit .460 as a senior. Holst scored 128 runs, had 36 doubles, eight home runs and finished with 80 RBI in his high school career. He played two seasons each at Southwestern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State and played in 2017 with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.
OF: Lance Jeffries, McCluer
Graduation year: 2011
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Jeffries was selected out of high school in the 10th round of the 2011 draft by the Cardinals. A three-year starter for the Comets, he hit .457 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 38 runs scored, 46 stolen bases and with a 1.057 slugging percentage in 2011. He finished with 87 runs, 20 home runs, 82 RBI and 106 stolen bases for McCluer. Jeffries played three seasons in the minors in the Cardinals system.
UT: Alex Winkelman, Crystal City
Graduation year: 2012
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Winkelman was a steady presence in the Crystal City lineup for three years. He hit .486 with a .611 slugging percentage and was 8-1 on the mound with a .99 ERA and 115 strikeouts during his senior season. He went on to post a 14-9 record with a 4.51 ERA and 204 strikeouts at Southeast Missouri State before being drafted in the 21st round by the Houston Astros in 2015.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM PITCHERS
Pitcher of the decade: Luke Mann, Vianney
Graduation year: 2018
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Mann did it all for the Golden Griffins. The 2018 All-Metro and Missouri Gatorade player of the year posted a perfect 10-0 record on the mound that season as Vianney marched to the Class 5 state championship. In a team-high 70 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 102 batters and posted a 1.09 ERA as a senior. He had a .88 WHIP and limited opponents to a .163 batting average with four complete games. During his career at Vianney, he collected 30 wins, struck out 283 batters and tossed 10 complete games. He also hit .513 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI in his senior campaign. Now plays for the University of Missouri.
P: Brian Howard, SLUH
Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro pitcher of the year was a stalwart for the Billikens. Howard picked up eight wins on the mound as a senior and posted a staggering .60 ERA in 70 innings while striking out 89. In three seasons, he posted a 25-4 record with 195 strikeouts, only walking 51. As a sophomore, he was a perfect 10-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Helped SLUH reach the state quarterfinal round three successive seasons. Before being drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics, Howard recorded a 26-5 record and a 3.46 ERA for TCU. In 2019, Howard was 8-9 with 144 1/3 innings pitched for the Athletics' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
P: Bryan Hudson, Alton
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Hudson compiled a 10-2 record with six complete games during his senior season. He also punched out 152 batters, posted a .50 ERA and a .900 WHIP. A three-year starter for Alton, he picked up 25 wins on the mound, a collective 1.06 ERA, threw 13 complete games and struck out 322 batters over three seasons. In addition to his pitching prowess, the 6-foot-8 southpaw was a force at the plate, batting .436 with a .782 slugging percentage and 49 RBI his senior season. Hudson was drafted in the third round in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs and has spent four seasons in their minor league system.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM PITCHERS
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM PITCHERS
P: Tanner Houck, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2014
A future first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, Houck showed a glimpse of what he would become at Collinsville. Houck was a third-team All-Metro selection after his senior campaign, where he went 6-3 on the mound with 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. He also threw seven complete games and posted a 1.72 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP for the Kahoks. After three seasons at the University of Missouri, Houck was the 24th overall selection in the 2017 Major League draft. He was promoted to the Triple-A roster in 2019. Houck originally was drafted out of high school in the 12th round by Toronto but opted to attend Mizzou.
P: Jordan Smith, Westminster
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro pitcher of the year helped throw Westminster to its fourth consecutive state championship as a senior, the program's most recent title. During that campaign, Smith went a perfect 10-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 71 batters while allowing opponents to just a .151 batting average. Also batted .440 with 29 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
P: Devin Williams, Hazelwood West
Graduation year: 2013
A second-round draft pick out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2013 Major League draft, Williams showed off his stuff while at Hazelwood West. A first-team All-Metro selection after his senior season, when he was 6-2 on the hill with a 1.15 earned run average in 55 innings pitched. He also threw five complete games while striking out 101 batters and only walking 28. Also batted .380 with three home runs and 19 RBI for a district championship team. He was the highest area draft pick out of high school in the decade. Made his MLB debut on August 7, 2019, with the Brewers.
