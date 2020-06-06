All-Decade baseball spotlight: Westminster's Matheny chose baseball over hockey

His sojourn into baseball has been an eventful one, so exciting that he has no regrets about missing out on a potential hockey career.

For a brief time, Tate was one of the top young skaters in the area. He led the Mid-States Club Hockey Association with a whopping 74 goals and 42 assists in his junior campaign at Westminster, including 19 hat tricks to help the Wildcats to a 21-5 season.

He also stood out on the club level for the Triple-A Jr. Blues.

“For a while, he actually chose hockey over baseball,” Mike recalled. “That was the direction he was headed.”

But Tate changed his mind after realizing the advantages that baseball provided.

“Having a dad that played at the highest level, I had to take a advantage of that,” Tate said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. It was something I had to take advantage of."

Mike made it a point to explain all the options to his son.

“I didn’t try to influence him either way,” Mike said. “It came down to which sport he had the most passion for. It was a grown-up decision and we wanted to make sure he fully thought it through.”