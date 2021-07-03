All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Lafayette lefty Fladda adds to arsenal in a dominant season

Boyd Manne is the head coach of both Lafayette's baseball and football programs.

On the diamond, Manne got to watch Luc Fladda spin magic from the pitcher’s mound. But Manne can’t help but wonder what Fladda could’ve done on the gridiron, too.

"We've talked about that all the time,” Manne said. “In my opinion, he's one of the best athletes we've had here at Lafayette.

"Whatever sport he wants to play, he'll be good at it. He's one of the greatest competitors I've been around in coaching."

There’s no doubt about Fladda’s abilities as a baseball player.

The 6-foot-1 left-hander and University of Oklahoma signee dominated hitters this season. He led the area in strikeouts (94), limited batters to a .147 batting average and posted a 1.17 earned run average in 54 innings pitched.

The 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year, Fladda also posted a 9-1 record on the mound — one of four pitchers in the area to post nine or more victories. He also had the sixth-best WHIP in the area at .81.

Not having a junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic lit a fire under Fladda as he wanted to make sure he would finish out his career at Lafayette with a bang.