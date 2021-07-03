All-Metro baseball player of the year: Brueggemann stared down tough moment to help Freeburg's title quest

As a pitcher, he was a perfect 9-0 on the mound with a 2.12 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched. He collected 47 strikeouts and held a 1.10 WHIP.

"I think he would have put up these stats last year and would have been even more dangerous this year," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "This is only his second year of varsity baseball. You put that experience and knowledge and you never know what will happen."

Brueggemann is the first player to lead the area in home runs, as well as finish in the top four of wins on the mound since Highland's Jake Odorizzi, achieved the same feat in 2008, when he led the Bulldogs to a Class 3A state title. Odorizzi has pitched for five major-league teams since 2012, including an All-Star appearance for the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

But Brueggemann faced a daunting test in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional when Harrisburg chased him after one inning pitched with six runs, five of them earned, on five hits.

The 6-foot-7 stalwart's response came in the top of the second inning when he slammed a triple to the right-field wall that scored three runs before he raced home on an error.

"We all knew going into the year we'd be a good team," Brueggemann said. "We didn't want to have one bad game or one bad play to decide a season."