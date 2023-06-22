Neal O'Donnell was hesitant a couple of years back to throw a sophomore on the road against one of the best offenses he had ever seen.

But it helped that the sophomore was Dominic Voegele, who had flashed a fraction of his abilities.

"Against Freeburg, he came on and did really well against the best offense I've seen in a long time," O'Donnell said. "That outing and last year against Edwardsville the way he competed against them, we knew he was going to be a special player for us."

As a sophomore and junior, Voegele went toe to toe against eventual state champion teams and put the rest of the area on notice Columbia was home to one of the best players in the St. Louis area.

As a senior, he ascended to a new level and fulfilled his vast potential each time he stepped on the diamond.

"We expected him to be good, but we didn't expect for him to throw up 51 RBI and 12 home runs," O'Donnell said. "He was really tough to get out and at the high school level, I don't think I've seen anything like that. I can't say enough about him. He was so good for us."

Voegele remembers going against a Freeburg lineup that featured the likes of Colin Brueggemann, Eli Hill, Eli Hoerner and Lane Otten as they rampaged their way to the Class 2A title in 2021.

"I felt the nerves before looking at their lineup and their stats," Voegele said. "Once I got up there and started throwing, I felt a little bit better."

After his senior season in which he led the Eagles to a Class 2A runner-up finish, Voegele is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro baseball player of the year.

He led the area in multiple offensive categories including home runs (12), doubles (20), RBI (51) and runs scored (57). He led the Eagles with a .488 batting average, a .961 slugging percentage and stole 23 bases.

Voegele signed with the University of Kansas as a pitcher, but those eye-popping stats with the bat may have earned him a spot in the lineup.

"The coach came to one of the games and was like, 'I didn't know you could hit. We may have to look into this a little more and let you swing,' " Voegele said.

As good as he was with the bat, he was even better on the mound.

"I prefer to be on the mound," Voegele said. "I like being in control of what happens next. Just kind of in your own world when you're on the mound."

His world included 10 wins in 11 starts, an area-leading 111 strikeouts, five complete games, three shutouts and a 1.04 ERA in 67 1-3 innings pitched.

He tallied a 0.86 WHIP and limited opponents to just a .176 batting average.

When Kansas pitching coach Brandon Scott saw Voegele dazzle on the mound in between his junior and senior seasons, he was blown away that the Eagles standout was still available.

"He's an unbelievable athlete and most importantly for us, he's a phenomenal pitcher," Scott said. "He's about as polished of a high school pitcher as I've seen in a while. It's amazing he's slipped through the cracks and made it to July uncommitted."

Voegele especially ascended to an unbeatable level in the postseason.

This season in the Class 2A regional final, sectional final and state semifinal, he was 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 20 2-3 innings pitched and 33 strikeouts. As a junior, he was 4-0 with a .55 ERA in 25 1-3 innings and 46 strikeouts in the postseason, including winning the third-place game in the state tournament.

"He always wanted the ball in big games," O'Donnell said. "He has a knack to compete in the spotlight. He was like that on the football field in the fall. He was always going to give you his best."

Voegele also went 10 for 24 at the plate with seven RBI and one home run in the postseason.

But Scott knows where Voegele's future lies when he gets on campus at Lawrence.

"We see him as a weekend starter as a freshman in the Big 12," Scott said. "And long past his days at Kansas, I believe his future is on the mound."

Before Voegele gets on campus, the fireballer whose fastball tops out at 95 miles per hour is hoping to strengthen his variety.

"I'm going to try and work on the splitter," Voegele said. "I just added that to my arsenal and I'm going to try and work on that."

Despite Voegele being Columbia's undisputed ace, O'Donnell said he never saw him act like he was better than anyone while helping the program to its second consecutive state tournament appearance.

"He's super talented, but he just goes about his business," O'Donnell said. "The other kids in many ways look up to him, but he's a great kid. You want to be around someone like that. We wish him nothing but the best in the future and I believe he has a bright future for him."

While he'll never get a chance to compete against that loaded Freeburg lineup again, he may have a chance to see a familiar face in an opposing dugout in Big 12 play next year.

After earning All-Big 12 accolades this year, Freeburg graduate Brueggemann could be waiting for Voegele whenever Kansas and Oklahoma State face off.

"I'd like to throw that game," Voegele said. "If I get the chance to, I believe it'd be fun."

2023 All-Metro baseball first team P: Kenton Deverman, senior, Fort Zumwalt West The future Evansville Purple Ace went 8-0 in eight games started and helped the Jaguars win the Gateway Athletic Conference South Division title and reach a Class 6 district final. The southpaw had a .89 ERA in 55 innings and led the team with 86 strikeouts. He only gave up eight walks and had a .69 WHIP. Deverman held opponents to a .154 batting average and gave up only nine extra-base hits. From March 25 to April 26, Deverman had five consecutive games of 10 or more strikeouts. In his final game, a district semifinal, Deverman picked up his fourth complete game, giving up one run in seven innings and striking out 10. P: Logan Geggus, senior, Edwardsville The St. Louis University signee helped power the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Geggus was at his best in the super-sectional round against Oswego East. The lefty threw six strong innings, which included retiring 11 in a row from the first through fifth inning. In 12 games started, Geggus was a perfect 10-0 and recorded 71 strikeouts while giving up 27 walks over 49 innings pitched. His 2.14 ERA was the second on the team a year removed from an injury that only allowed him to pitch 20 innings as a junior. C: Sean Kang, senior, Parkway Central Signed with SIU Edwardsville. The heart of the lineup helped the Colts to their second consecutive 19-win season and a spot in a Class 5 district final. Kang posted a team-high 33 RBI with a .435 batting average. He also had a team-high five triples, eight doubles and a .761 slugging percentage. He also stole five bases and only struck out four times in 117 plate appearances. INF: Brett Norfleet, senior, Francis Howell Helped lead the Vikings to a Class 6A state runner-up finish, their best since winning the 2016 title. The University of Missouri football and baseball signee led Howell with eight home runs and 44 RBI. He was second on the team with a .645 slugging percentage and had a .355 batting average. Also the starting tight end on Howell’s state championship football team, Norfleet flashed his speed with nine doubles and had two stolen bases. At first base, he only committed five errors in 207 chances. INF: Kamryn Link, senior, Gillespie Dual threat helped Miners rattle off 32 consecutive wins before falling to Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 2A sectional final. Link led team in batting average (.534), on-base percentage (.628), slugging (.825), hits (55), doubles (11), triples (2), home runs (5) and RBI (41). Stole 12 bases. He also was the undisputed ace on the mound for Gillespie, going 9-1 in 10 starts. He had a .88 ERA in 55 2-3 innings pitched with a team-high 80 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .142 average. He will continue his career at Johnson County Community College. INF: Hayden Bates, junior, Festus Helped lead the Tigers to the Class 5 state championship, the program's first. The junior shortstop and Jefferson County Activities Association player of the year finished the season on a nine-game hitting streak while going 9-for-23 with six RBI and two home runs in the postseason. He led the Tigers in batting average (0.422), slugging (0.755), home runs (7) and RBI (41). He also stole seven bases and his 17 extra-base hits were tops on the team. His 41 RBI is the most for a Festus player since Zach Faulkner totaled 42 in 2012. INF: Riley Iffrig, senior, Edwardsville Tied for the area lead with 51 RBI while helping the Tigers capture their second consecutive Class 4A state championship, the first time that has happened in program history, and fifth overall. The power-hitting lefty batted .375 with a team-high eight home runs and a slugging percentage of .670 in 41 games. The Indiana State signee had seven doubles and one triple. To kick off the season, Iffrig had a seven-game hitting streak that included a four-game multi-hit streak. OF: Kaden Peer, senior, CBC University of Missouri signee led the powerful Cadets with 11 home runs, the program’s best in a single season since 2019, and drove in 40 runs. He also had team highs with 14 doubles and a .888 slugging percentage. Peer’s three triples tied Nazzan Zanetello for the team lead. He also stole nine stolen bases and had a .393 batting average with a .504 on-base percentage. The first-team All-Metro Catholic Conference outfielder only committed one error in the field out of 57 chances for a .983 fielding percentage. OF: Caeleb Copeland, senior, Edwardsville Totaled 41 RBI in the heart of a lineup that helped lead the Tigers to their second successive Class 4A state championship. Posted a .400 batting average with a team-high 10 doubles. The St. Charles Community College signee also provided outstanding defense in right field. In the Class 4A state semifinal and championship game, Copeland snagged five putouts, including two acrobatic plays that robbed opposing teams of extra-base hits. OF: Julian Schenck, senior, John Burroughs Did a little bit of everything to help the Bombers to their first state championship since 2002. Metro League player of the year posted a .375 batting average with nine doubles, one triple and two home runs. Schenck had a team-high 28 RBI and stole 10 bases as Bombers ended season on a 27-game winning streak, going undefeated against Missouri teams. While not patrolling the outfield, Schenck posted an 8-0 record in 11 starts with a 1.45 ERA in 58 innings pitched. He also was second on the team with 68 strikeouts. He limited teams to a .167 batting average and only gave up two extra-base hits. UT: Brysen Nepute, senior, Francis Howell The lefty was instrumental in helping the Vikings earn successive Class 6 state trophies, a runner-up finish this season after a third-place showing in 2022. Nepute played in the outfield when he wasn't on the mound and collected 16 RBI as a batter. It was on the mound that the San Jacinto Junior College signee shined, posting an 11-1 record in 12 starts. He had five complete games and a 1.87 ERA in 71 innings pitched. Against one of the top schedules in the area, he totaled 80 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. He only committed two errors in the field in 38 chances. UT: Kameron Hanvey, senior, Gibault Helped lead the Hawks to their first baseball state championship since 2013 three months after leading the basketball team to its first state title. On the diamond, Hanvey had a .405 batting average with 22 RBI and a .488 slugging percentage with seven extra-base hits. He had 22 stolen bases to lead the team. In 12 starts, he posted a 10-3 record with a 2.88 ERA in 65 2-3 innings pitched. He totaled a team-high seven complete games with 44 strikeouts and had a team-best 1.26 WHIP while surrendering only 70 hits.

2023 All-Metro baseball second team P: Gabe Smith, senior, Father McGivney University of Mississippi signee posted a 6-1 record in seven games started. Had a 1.94 ERA in 36 innings pitched, led team with 60 strikeouts, posted a 0.94 WHIP and limited opponents to a .158 batting average. Also led team with the bat with 47 RBI and eight home runs to lead Griffins to 32 wins. His .837 slugging percentage was tops on the team and is second in program history to Jackson Rodgers' .880 in 2022. P: Mason Schirmer, sophomore, Festus Helped pitch Festus to program's first state championship, going 8-1 in 10 starts. Posted a 1.09 ERA and .95 WHIP in 51 1-3 innings pitched and only gave up eight extra bases. Led team with 73 strikeouts and held opponents to a .148 batting average. At the plate, the lefty had a .330 batting average with 34 RBI. C: Hudson Blank, junior, Gibault Like teammate Kameron Hanvey, helped the Hawks to a boys basketball championship in March before helping the baseball team to its first title since 2013. Led team with a .395 batting average and hit four home runs with six doubles and five triples. Posted a .640 slugging percentage and scored 37 runs. Also stole 10 bases. INF: Will Geary, sophomore, Valley Park Led Hawks to a 10-0 record in the South Central Athletic Association. Batted .534 with a 1.110 slugging percentage. Led team with six home runs, eight triples and eight doubles. He collected 36 RBI and was 28 for 30 on stolen-base opportunities. Also went 1-0 on the mound with a .95 ERA in 7 1-3 innings pitched. INF: Alex Schreckenberg, senior, Columbia Helped Eagles to a runner-up finish in Class 2A state tournament. Posted a .386 batting average and was second on the team with 37 RBI and three home runs. Had 11 doubles. His .561 slugging percentage was third on the team while leading the team with 32 stolen bases without being caught. INF: Nazzan Zanetello, senior, CBC Signed with the University of Arkansas. Had a .421 batting average and posted a .813 slugging percentage with nine home runs, 33 RBI, nine doubles and three triples. Led Cadets with 21 stolen bases. INF: Cole Funkhouser, senior, Edwardsville Helped Tigers to second consecutive Class 4A title with a .391 batting average, .602 slugging percentage, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs. He totaled 23 RBI at leadoff position for loaded lineup. Stole 10 bases and held a .487 on-base percentage while scoring a team-high 48 runs for offense that averaged nearly nine runs a game. OF: Brady Nolen, senior, Festus Helped Tigers to first state title. Posted .402 batting average with 29 RBI, three triples and three double along with a .500 on-base percentage and .495 slugging percentage and had 12 stolen bases. In the Class 5 state final, went 3-for-4 with three RBI. OF: Carter Cox, junior, Fort Zumwalt South Helped guide Bulldogs in Class 5 state tournament. Led team with a .368 batting average and had.442 slugging percentage. Had five doubles, one triple, 24 RBI. Also went 6-1 on the mound with a 2.01 ERA in 59 1-3 innings pitched and collected 95 strikeouts with a 1.26 WHIP. OF: Brady Coon, junior, Triad Helped the Knights to third consecutive season of 25 or more wins. Led team with a .448 batting average. Had .759 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 22 RBI. Went 6-2 on the mound in 12 games started. Posted a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings pitched with 55 strikeouts and a 1.48 WHIP. UT: Joe Chiarodo, sophomore, Edwardsville University of Alabama commit had .340 batting average with 18 RBI as Tigers claimed second consecutive Class 4A state championship. He also was 6-2 on the mound with a team-high 73 strikeouts. Limited opponents to a .140 batting average and posted team-best 1.01 ERA in 55 1-3 innings pitched. UT: David Barker, junior, O'Fallon Went 8-2 on the mound in 11 starts with two complete games. Had 1.17 ERA in 59 2-3 innings pitched and only gave up 10 extra-base hits in rugged Southwestern Conference. Led Panthers with 1.01 WHIP with 55 strikeouts and limited foes to a .148 batting average.