All-Metro baseball player of the year: Stearns makes many memories during Edwardsville's championship season

Spencer Stearns thoroughly enjoyed the 12 wins he racked up on the pitching mound.

The Edwardsville High senior pitcher slugger got a major kick out of his eight home runs.

He was overjoyed when he got to lift the Class 4A state championship trophy over his head when the Tigers claimed the crown June 11 in Joliet.

But it was the long bus rides and out-of-town excursions with teammates that provided the biggest thrill during the magical campaign.

"I had some great teammates," Stearns said. "Everyone played for each other and it was special to see it all come together."

Stearns has been chosen as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro baseball player of the year for helping guide Edwardsville to its fourth overall state championship.

And he did his best Shohei Ohtani impersonation on a daily basis. Ohtani is a two-way pitching/hitting standout for the Los Angeles Angels.

Stearns led the team in batting average (.450), slugging percentage (.758), RBI (46), home runs (8) and doubles (13).

Stearns also went a perfect 12-0 on the mound. He became the first area pitcher to record 12 wins since Waterloo's Dustin Crawford in 2019. Stearns posted a 0.75 ERA and struck out 80 with just 12 walks in 65 innings.

"He's the Shohei Ohtani of the Southwestern Conference," Edwardsville senior Grant Huebner said. "On the mound, in the box, at third, he's locked down everywhere."

Stearns showed flashes of greatness as a junior, but was hampered by a lingering injury.

"We wanted to play it slowly so he could play a position in the field for us and then we ramped it up towards the end of the year," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said.

Stearns admits that nursing the injury along was very frustrating

"It's tough to go through practice and not have your arm at 100 percent," Stearns said. "It becomes a mental thing at that point because you can only do so much physically."

Stearns finally became fully healthy over the winter.

"Everyone got a taste of my potential last year with those limited innings," Stearns said. "It was cool to come out and have a dominant year."

In just the second game of the season, he went 3-for-4 with a walk-off single. Later in the month, Stearns reeled off a stretch of 19 scoreless innings before outdoing himself late in the season with 32 successive scoreless frames.

But throughout all of his personal success, Stearns remained the consummate teammate.

"He helps uplift others," Funkhouser said. "He takes care of his own business."

Stearns provided inspiration for his teammates on and off the field.

"He's always been a leader," Huebner said. "He's been more of the leader by example."

Despite starting the campaign with 22 consecutive wins, it was a mid-season trip to the Ozarks for a doubleheader against two Kansas City-area schools that cemented the idea that the Tigers were a state-caliber team.

"I knew we'd be good coming into the season, but I didn't think we could do what we did," Stearns said. "That trip really locked it in."

Edwardsville defeated Liberty, the Missouri Class 6 state champion in 2021, and Liberty North, the eventual Class 6 champion this season.

Stearns went 5-for-10 with five RBI and posted a 2-0 record during the three-game stretch. He surrendered one earned run in 12 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

"Those were regular-season games, so I just treated it like another game," Stearns said. "You go out and compete and the stats don't really mean a whole lot. It was just a pitch-by-pitch mentality."

But Stearns lifted his game even higher once the playoffs rolled around.

He went 12-for-25 with nine RBI and one home run in the post-season. On the mound, he went 3-0 in four games with three earned runs over 17 innings. He recorded 19 strikeouts with only three walks.

"He just matured and in that moment, he didn't try to do more than he needed to," Funkhouser said. "The common phrase to him, 'You be you.' Don't do more because you're already really good. Just go be you."

Huebner admits that any time Stearns came to the plate this year, everyone in the stadium figured he'd do something special.

"We always expected him to hit something better than a single," Huebner said. "He's either going to hit the ball over the fence or in the gap. He's awesome on the field, but he's amazing off the field."

Stearns figures that his college future will come at the plate.

"I love pitching, don't get me wrong, but hitting is where it's at," Stearns said.

Stearns has yet to select a college. He hopes to study engineering.

Yet he will never forget his four years at Edwardsville.

"I'm going to miss the friends and the coaching staff," Stearns said. "Those coaches at Edwardsville are top notch."

