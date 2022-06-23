All-Metro baseball player of the year: Stearns makes many memories during Edwardsville's championship season

Spencer Stearns thoroughly enjoyed the 12 wins he racked up on the pitching mound.
The Edwardsville High senior pitcher slugger got a major kick out of his eight home runs.
He was overjoyed when he got to lift the Class 4A state championship trophy over his head when the Tigers claimed the crown June 11 in Joliet.
But it was the long bus rides and out-of-town excursions with teammates that provided the biggest thrill during the magical campaign.
"I had some great teammates," Stearns said. "Everyone played for each other and it was special to see it all come together."
Stearns has been chosen as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro baseball player of the year for helping guide Edwardsville to its fourth overall state championship.
And he did his best Shohei Ohtani impersonation on a daily basis. Ohtani is a two-way pitching/hitting standout for the Los Angeles Angels.
People are also reading…
Stearns led the team in batting average (.450), slugging percentage (.758), RBI (46), home runs (8) and doubles (13).
Stearns also went a perfect 12-0 on the mound. He became the first area pitcher to record 12 wins since Waterloo's Dustin Crawford in 2019. Stearns posted a 0.75 ERA and struck out 80 with just 12 walks in 65 innings.
"He's the Shohei Ohtani of the Southwestern Conference," Edwardsville senior Grant Huebner said. "On the mound, in the box, at third, he's locked down everywhere."
Stearns showed flashes of greatness as a junior, but was hampered by a lingering injury.
"We wanted to play it slowly so he could play a position in the field for us and then we ramped it up towards the end of the year," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said.
Stearns admits that nursing the injury along was very frustrating
"It's tough to go through practice and not have your arm at 100 percent," Stearns said. "It becomes a mental thing at that point because you can only do so much physically."
Stearns finally became fully healthy over the winter.
"Everyone got a taste of my potential last year with those limited innings," Stearns said. "It was cool to come out and have a dominant year."
In just the second game of the season, he went 3-for-4 with a walk-off single. Later in the month, Stearns reeled off a stretch of 19 scoreless innings before outdoing himself late in the season with 32 successive scoreless frames.
But throughout all of his personal success, Stearns remained the consummate teammate.
"He helps uplift others," Funkhouser said. "He takes care of his own business."
Stearns provided inspiration for his teammates on and off the field.
"He's always been a leader," Huebner said. "He's been more of the leader by example."
Despite starting the campaign with 22 consecutive wins, it was a mid-season trip to the Ozarks for a doubleheader against two Kansas City-area schools that cemented the idea that the Tigers were a state-caliber team.
"I knew we'd be good coming into the season, but I didn't think we could do what we did," Stearns said. "That trip really locked it in."
Edwardsville defeated Liberty, the Missouri Class 6 state champion in 2021, and Liberty North, the eventual Class 6 champion this season.
Stearns went 5-for-10 with five RBI and posted a 2-0 record during the three-game stretch. He surrendered one earned run in 12 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
"Those were regular-season games, so I just treated it like another game," Stearns said. "You go out and compete and the stats don't really mean a whole lot. It was just a pitch-by-pitch mentality."
But Stearns lifted his game even higher once the playoffs rolled around.
He went 12-for-25 with nine RBI and one home run in the post-season. On the mound, he went 3-0 in four games with three earned runs over 17 innings. He recorded 19 strikeouts with only three walks.
"He just matured and in that moment, he didn't try to do more than he needed to," Funkhouser said. "The common phrase to him, 'You be you.' Don't do more because you're already really good. Just go be you."
Huebner admits that any time Stearns came to the plate this year, everyone in the stadium figured he'd do something special.
"We always expected him to hit something better than a single," Huebner said. "He's either going to hit the ball over the fence or in the gap. He's awesome on the field, but he's amazing off the field."
Stearns figures that his college future will come at the plate.
"I love pitching, don't get me wrong, but hitting is where it's at," Stearns said.
Stearns has yet to select a college. He hopes to study engineering.
Yet he will never forget his four years at Edwardsville.
"I'm going to miss the friends and the coaching staff," Stearns said. "Those coaches at Edwardsville are top notch."
2022 All-Metro baseball first team
P: Daniel Wissler, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
University of Missouri signee posted a 9-2 record and helped lead Jaguars to GAC South title before falling in district final. Recovered from a labrum injury that kept him from pitching as a junior, Wissler recorded 86 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings and posted a 1.62 earned run average. The 6-foot left-hander recorded a .94 WHIP with two complete games and one shutout. He also recorded a .417 batting average with 31 RBI and scored 37 runs while stealing 26 bases. The GAC South player of the year.
P: Dominic Voegele, junior, Columbia
Helped lead Eagles to a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, the program’s best finish since winning a state title in 2007. His 113 strikeouts were the most for an area pitcher since Piasa Southwestern’s Collin Baumgartner had 117 in 2017. A three-sport athlete, Voegele went 9-3 with a 1.72 ERA in 65 innings pitched while giving up only 18 walks. When not on the mound, he played shortstop and held a .393 batting average with 33 RBI and three home runs.
C: Grant Huebner, senior, Edwardsville
The backstop to the Illinois Class 4A state champions, Huebner was one of the many weapons in the Tigers’ lineup. The senior had 50 hits with a .413 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. He totaled 40 RBI with five home runs while leading the Tigers with three triples and seven doubles. The future St. Charles Community College player helped guide the pitching rotation to a 36-4 record in their second state championship run in three seasons.
INF: Jake McCutcheon, senior, Francis Howell
The Missouri State signee tallied 67 hits, the most for an area player in a season since Valle's Connor Basler had 70 in 2016. Led the Vikings to a third-place finish in Class 6, the program’s best finish since winning a title in 2016, and posted a .482 batting average with a .799 slugging percentage. Recorded six home runs and five triples while scoring 52 runs. Playing shortstop, had only eight errors in 42 games.
INF: Eli Hoerner, senior, Freeburg
The shortstop helped guide the Midgets back to the super-sectional round after winning a Class 2A state title in 2012. He posted a .470 batting average with a.930 slugging percentage. Iowa Western Community College recruit led the area with 55 RBI and had nine home runs. He also scored 48 runs with 12 doubles and seven triples. In 136 plate appearances, struck out only 12 times.
INF: Grant Richars, senior, St. Dominic
Coastal Carolina commit scorched the ball to the tune of a .494 batting average and a .873 slugging percentage. He led the Crusaders with five home runs and tallied 36 RBI at the top of the order. Helped guide Crusaders to district final before falling to Fort Zumwalt East. The 6-foot-1 shortstop also tossed 11 innings and collected 18 strikeouts in relief appearances.
INF: Riley Iffrig, junior, Edwardsville
Power-hitting left-handed first baseman helped power the Tigers to their fourth state championship and second in three seasons. Iffrig had three home runs while batting .433 with a .615 slugging percentage. He recorded 32 RBI while sitting in the heart of a dangerous lineup that battered opponents into submission. Recorded 45 hits after having 25 as a sophomore.
OF: Connor Lindsey, senior, O’Fallon
The power-hitting utility outfielder slammed his way to a team-high eight home runs. The 6-foot-2 senior was one of three area players to record 50 RBI or more. His 50 RBI were the most by a Panthers player since Nick Tindall had 64 in 2009. He posted a .381 batting average with a .794 slugging percentage. The do-it all player stole 10 bases as he helped O'Fallon to a 25-win campaign.
OF: Caeleb Copeland, junior, Edwardsville
Made possibly the most important defensive play of the season in the Class 4A super-sectional round against Plainfield North. His defensive gem helped keep the Tigers on track for the Class 4A state championship. Was third on the team with a .422 batting average with a .549 slugging percentage. He also recorded 24 RBI with 43 hits as the Tigers won their fourth state championship.
OF: Jeff Chitwood, junior, Valley Park
Helped guide the Hawks to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament. Chitwood posted a .512 batting average while slugging .803. He led Valley Park with 29 RBI and scored 32 times in the heart of a potent offense. He recorded six triples and hit two home runs. Stole 27 bases and was caught only twice.
UT: Landon Geragosian, senior, Breese Central
The do-it-all Cougar posted a .409 batting average and tallied 36 RBI with one home run and three triples. Slugged .581 while manning shortstop. While on the mound, he led the team with eight wins and had a 1.78 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. Helped the Cougars win their first 18 games of the season.
UT: Brett Norfleet, junior, Francis Howell
The power-hitting right-hander and University of Missouri commit led the Vikings with nine home runs and 54 RBI. He posted a .451 batting average with a .885 slugging percentage. The first baseman also picked up seven stolen bases and committed only seven errors in 42 games as Howell finished third in the Class 6 state tournament.
2022 All-Metro baseball second team
P: Gannon Burns, junior, Edwardsville
The right-handed junior and St. Xavier commit helped pitch Tigers to their fourth state championship and second in three seasons. Posted an 8-1 record with three complete games and a 1.93 ERA in 58 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts and 1.10 WHIP.
P: Dane Bjorn, junior, Lindbergh
A strikeout artist who helped Flyers finish fourth in Class 6 state tournament. University of Tennessee commit recorded 104 strikeouts while picking up five wins and three complete games. Had a 1.70 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched and notched a 0.86 WHIP. Limited batters to just a .151 batting average.
C: Brendan Brock, senior, Mascoutah
Southwestern Illinois College recruit posted a .477 batting average with a slugging percentage of .890 and seven home runs. His 43 RBI, 57 runs scored and 27 stolen bases were new program records. Helped Indians reach sectional final and finish 29-7.
INF: Hayden Bates, sophomore, Festus
Shortstop helped lead Tigers to Class 5 state runner-up finish, equaling the program’s best ever and first since 1990. Led Tigers with .394 batting average and 41 hits. Scored 47 runs with 26 RBI, 13 stolen bases.
INF: Eric Williams, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt East
Hit for .404 average to help Lions to fourth-place trophy in Class 5, the best state finish for any athletics program in school history. Slugged .626 while leading team with 32 RBI. Scored 31 runs with 17 doubles, six stolen bases.
INF: Will Geary, freshman, Valley Park
From top of the lineup, hit for a .468 average, tallied 26 RBI with four doubles and four triples as Hawks finished fourth in Class 3 state tournament. Led Hawks with 35 stolen bases, slugged at a .623 clip.
INF: Andrew Merseal, junior, St. Pius X
Helped Lancers to a district title by batting for .506 average. Led team in RBI (34), triples (4), slugging (.723) and scored 31 runs. Also stole 20 bases, posted a 4-2 record with 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
OF: Dylan Carlton, senior, Seckman
Led Jaguars with a .486 batting average, 35 hits and 30 RBI. Slugged .611, scored 23 runs while stealing 20 bases. Picked up four doubles, one triple and one home run.
OF: Connor Bain, junior, Triad
Did a little bit of everything for 3A sectional champion Knights. Posted a .328 batting average and slugged .664 with 26 RBI and nine home runs. Also notched five triples, eight doubles. On the mound, he was one of only three area pitchers to post triple-digit strikeouts (100) while having a 6-1 record with three complete games and a 2.08 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.
OF: Eli Hill, senior, Freeburg
Eastern Illinois signee hit for .381 average and slugged .761 with 46 RBI and eight home runs as Midgets reached 2A super-sectional a season after winning state title. Stole 22 bases, scored 45 runs with five doubles, seven triples.
UT: Conner McDonald, senior, Festus
Led the Class 5 runner-up in RBI (39), slugging percentage (.633) and home runs (4). Infielder posted a .367 batting average and collected 33 hits as the Tigers equaled highest finish in program history.
UT: Joseph Mendiola, junior, Belleville East
Corner infielder led Lancers with a .450 batting average and 36 RBI as they won a regional title. Slugged .667 with three triples, 12 doubles, two home runs. He's the first Lancers player to bat .450 or better and log more than 28 RBI since Drew Millas achieved the feat in 2016.
In this Series
2022 All-Metro baseball
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Stearns makes many memories during Edwardsville's championship season
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Francis Howell's Nepute turns up the heat during postseason
-
2022 All-Metro baseball first team
- 5 updates