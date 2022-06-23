C: Brendan Brock, senior, Mascoutah

Southwestern Illinois College recruit posted a .477 batting average with a slugging percentage of .890 and seven home runs. His 43 RBI, 57 runs scored and 27 stolen bases were new program records. Helped Indians reach sectional final and finish 29-7.
Paul Halfacre
