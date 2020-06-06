C: Brent Gibbs, Alton

Graduation year: 2013
A three-time All-Metro selection, Gibbs hit .412 with a .586 on-base percentage and .686 slugging percentage. His 20 doubles set a school record in 2013, and he added 33 RBI and 32 runs scored as Alton reached the Class 4A Bloomington Sectional title game. Gibbs hit .489 with 42 RBI and 31 runs scored as a sophomore. Gibbs played two seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system before announcing his retirement in 2018 due to injuries.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.