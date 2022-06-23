C: Grant Huebner, senior, Edwardsville

The backstop to the Illinois Class 4A state champions, Huebner was one of the many weapons in the Tigers’ lineup. The senior had 50 hits with a .413 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. He totaled 40 RBI with five home runs while leading the Tigers with three triples and seven doubles. The future St. Charles Community College player helped guide the pitching rotation to a 36-4 record in their second state championship run in three seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today