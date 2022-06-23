C: Grant Huebner, senior, Edwardsville

The backstop to the Illinois Class 4A state champions, Huebner was one of the many weapons in the Tigers’ lineup. The senior had 50 hits with a .413 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. He totaled 40 RBI with five home runs while leading the Tigers with three triples and seven doubles. The future St. Charles Community College player helped guide the pitching rotation to a 36-4 record in their second state championship run in three seasons.