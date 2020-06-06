C: Jake Henson, Francis Howell Central

Graduation year: 2012
A two-time All-Metro selection, Henson batted .398 with a .763 slugging percentage as a senior. He had 12 doubles with six home runs and drove in 25 runs. Henson batted better than .400 during his sophomore and junior seasons and finished his career with 14 home runs, 35 doubles and 118 RBI. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 21st round of the 2015 draft after hitting .293 with 72 RBI in three years at St. Louis University.
