C: Jake Henson, Francis Howell Central
0 comments

C: Jake Henson, Francis Howell Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2012

A two-time All-Metro selection, Henson batted .398 with a .763 slugging percentage as a senior. He had 12 doubles with six home runs and drove in 25 runs. Henson batted better than .400 during his sophomore and junior seasons and finished his career with 14 home runs, 35 doubles and 118 RBI. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 21st round of the 2015 draft after hitting .293 with 72 RBI in three years at St. Louis University.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports