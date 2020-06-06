C: Nic Perkins, Francis Howell
C: Nic Perkins, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2014

The 2014 All-Metro player of the year, Perkins was a part of three Francis Howell squads to play in a state final and was behind the plate as the Vikings captured the 2013 Class 5 title. Perkins hit .483 with a .742 slugging percentage and had 58 RBI during his senior as the Vikings finished second in Class 5. Perkins hit 16 home runs and had 118 RBI during his career with Francis Howell. He played two seasons at the University of Mississippi and transferred to Drury University before he was drafted in the 28th round by the Washington Nationals. He has played three seasons in the Nationals' minor-league system.

