Signed with SIU Edwardsville. The heart of the lineup helped the Colts to their second consecutive 19-win season and a spot in a Class 5 district final. Kang posted a team-high 33 RBI with a .435 batting average. He also had a team-high five triples, eight doubles and a .761 slugging percentage. He also stole five bases and only struck out four times in 117 plate appearances.