The reliable backstop helped guide the Flyers to the Class 6 quarterfinal round. A University of Missouri signee, McGahan led Lindbergh in batting average (.527), on-base percentage (.636), slugging percentage (.769), runs scored (46), triples (4) and doubles (8). He also hit two home runs and collected 21 RBI while only committing three errors and allowing only three passed balls in 31 games.