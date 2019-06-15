The Michigan signee powered the Wildcats to a Class 4 state runner-up finish. The power-hitting right-hander led Wesminster in most offensive categories: batting average (.490), home runs (9), RBI (48), triples (4) and doubles (12). He helped a pitching staff that guided Westminster to a 29-win campaign and had a .989 fielding percentage from behind the plate.
