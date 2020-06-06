IF: Brett Graves, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year hit better than .440 three times and was the ace of Howell's pitching staff on its Class 4 state championship team that season. Also a shortstop, Graves batted .441 with a .712 slugging percentage, 45 runs, six home runs and 35 RBI as a senior. He posted a 9-1 pitching record with a 1.95 ERA in 61 innings with 70 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. Graves hit .477, slugged .633 and had 26 RBI as a junior. After playing at the University of Missouri, he was selected in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Oakland Athletics and was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2018. Graves made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Marlins and pitched for two of their minor-league affiliates in 2019.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.