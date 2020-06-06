IF: Calvin Munson, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2013
Munson was the 2013 All-Metro player of the year and also was a force on the gridiron. He batted .434 with a .796 slugging percentage for the 2013 Class 5 state champion Vikings. Munson also scored 38 runs, had 46 RBI and hit nine home runs before being selected in the 31st round by the Cardinals. Munson chose a football career instead and played at San Diego State. He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and then signed with Miami in December and played in two games for the Dolphins last season.
