Smooth-fielding shortstop helped Jefferson to third-place finish in Class 3, the best in program history. Led Blue Jays in batting average (.487), slugging (.782), runs scored (29), RBI (25), home runs (3), triples (3), doubles (8) and hits (38). Also made 11 pitching appearances with a .60 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. Signed with Jefferson College.