IF: Drake Westcott, Edwardsville
IF: Drake Westcott, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2020

A three-time first-team All-Metro selection and a Louisville signee, Westcott was one of the area's most feared and consistent hitters in the latter part of the decade. The first baseman homered nine times as a junior and had 39 RBI to help Edwardsville win the Class 4A state championship in 2019, the program's first since 1998. Westcott had a .435 batting average, .887 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 39 RBI as a freshman when the Tigers finished second in Class 4A in 2017. He followed that up by hitting .510 with 35 runs, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI as a sophomore.

