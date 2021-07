Stalwart at second base who helped the Midgets claim the Class 2A championship, the second state title in program history and first since 1989. He posted a .448 batting average with a .543 on-base percentage while slugging .705. He collected 37 RBI with two home runs, 13 doubles and four triples. He scored 44 times and stole 23 bases without being caught. In 39 games played, he only committed three errors. Verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.