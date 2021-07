Shortstop helped Freeburg close the season on a 15-game win streak to claim the Class 2A state championship. Hit for a .448 average and held a .500 on-base percentage with a .655 slugging clip. He scored 39 times and collected 37 RBI with one home run. Also swiped 45 bases and was not caught. In 40 games, only committed three errors. Selected to Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state team.