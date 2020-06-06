IF: Hayden Juenger, Collinsville/O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2018
Juenger, who started his high school career at Collinsville and transferred to O'Fallon for the 2017 season, was the 2018 All-Metro pitcher of the year and also played third base. He helped O'Fallon set a program record with 35 wins in 2018, when it reached a Class 4A super-sectional. Juenger hit .430 with three home runs and 33 RBI as a senior for the Panthers. That season he also posted a 9-1 record with a 1.55 ERA and struck out 75 batters in 54 1/3 innings. Made 26 pitching appearances as a freshman in 2019 for Missouri State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.